New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 42,919 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,919 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $171,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $845.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.86.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:SPOT opened at $599.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $657.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $681.75. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $443.21 and a one year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $1.96. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Spotify Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

