Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,748 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CocaCola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,441,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241,163 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CocaCola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $22,443,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 30,889,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,300,000 after buying an additional 1,794,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on CocaCola from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. The trade was a 70.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Henrique Braun sold 40,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,864,862.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,707.53. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,252 shares of company stock valued at $15,953,007. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $73.14 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.55%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

