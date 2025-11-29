Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $200.07 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,238,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $200,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 96,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,097 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

