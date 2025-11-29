Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 168,637 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168,637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $217,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 31,478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.10 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.