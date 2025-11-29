Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Expand Energy were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Expand Energy by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $122.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 0.47. Expand Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $123.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.12.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Expand Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expand Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

