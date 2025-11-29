CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Bought by Mount Capital Ltd

Mount Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,400 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for approximately 9.5% of Mount Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mount Capital Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $29,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,144,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 206,106 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,131,000 after purchasing an additional 133,629 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,431,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 1,655,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,295,000 after buying an additional 14,308 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut CarMax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $41.54.

NYSE KMX opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.46. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.39). CarMax had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

