Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 26,947 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $81.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $82.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.52.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.