Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 357 United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 204.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 3,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 77.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 77.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $485.97 on Friday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $492.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $447.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

