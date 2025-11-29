StepStone Group LP Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Paymentus comprises about 2.6% of StepStone Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Paymentus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Paymentus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Paymentus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Paymentus by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 188,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Paymentus Stock Up 1.5%

PAY opened at $34.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Paymentus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.