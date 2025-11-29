Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 6,692 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 426,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $231,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO David J. Rosa sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.55, for a total transaction of $13,414,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 234,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,266,872.80. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 7,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total transaction of $4,147,227.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $193,595.79. This represents a 95.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 86,804 shares of company stock worth $48,043,866 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $630.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $567.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $599.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.92.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $573.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.46. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

