Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 394,148 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,317,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,148 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PDD were worth $242,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in PDD by 20.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PDD by 53.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,394,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,065 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDD by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after purchasing an additional 69,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ PDD opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDD in a report on Monday, August 25th. Macquarie set a $165.00 target price on PDD and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

