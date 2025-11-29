New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 849,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $197,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Honeywell International by 425.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

