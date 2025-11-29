SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,233 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 73.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 987.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial by 1,342.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Jackson Financial from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.25.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($1,162.00) million during the quarter. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 15.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is presently 44.26%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

