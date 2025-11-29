Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,836 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,410.49. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 107,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $14,224,796.46. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,334. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $122.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.15 and a 52 week high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

