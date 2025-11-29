Independent Family Office LLC Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

Independent Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $182.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.38 and a 12-month high of $182.80.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

