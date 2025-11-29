J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.8% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 34,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,477,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $189.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $232.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.57.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $212.26 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.60 and a fifty-two week high of $214.93. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

