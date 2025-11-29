Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research raised Exodus Movement to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Exodus Movement from $65.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exodus Movement in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exodus Movement in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Exodus Movement in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.14.

Exodus Movement Stock Down 7.1%

EXOD stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $484.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11. Exodus Movement has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $117.40.

Exodus Movement (NYSEAMERICAN:EXOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Exodus Movement had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Exodus Movement will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Exodus Movement

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exodus Movement during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exodus Movement during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exodus Movement in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Exodus Movement during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000.

Exodus Movement Company Profile

Exodus Movement, Inc develops blockchain asset investors platform to secure, exchange and manage wealth inside one application. The company was founded by Daniel Castagnoli and Jon Paul Richardson in 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

