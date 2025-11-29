Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Johnson Rice reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Kenvue by 9.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

