EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Raised to Strong-Buy at UBS Group

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2025

EssilorLuxottica (OTCMKTS:ESLOYGet Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EssilorLuxottica Stock Down 1.3%

ESLOY opened at $179.22 on Thursday. EssilorLuxottica has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $186.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

EssilorLuxottica Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

