Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC Stock Holdings Lessened by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,702,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,081 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 14.0% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $96,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $39.51. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

