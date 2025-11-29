Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $69.81 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

