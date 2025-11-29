Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.7% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 727.0% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 109,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 247,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 289.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 24,158 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.43 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

