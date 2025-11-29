HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $412.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.53.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $512.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $117.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.12. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $520.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The company had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 3,892 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.79, for a total value of $1,843,990.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,105.73. The trade was a 52.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

