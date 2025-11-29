Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AHT opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $266.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ashford Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 21.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 17,991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries (Ashford Trust), is a real estate investment trust (REIT). While our portfolio currently consists of upscale hotels and upper upscale full-service hotels, our investment strategy is predominantly focused on investing in upper upscale full-service hotels in the United States that have revenue per available room (RevPAR) generally less than twice the U.S.

