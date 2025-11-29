Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$55.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.63.

AGI stock opened at C$52.76 on Thursday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$25.69 and a 1-year high of C$52.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$643.72 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 7.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 1.4774775 EPS for the current year.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

