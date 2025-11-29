K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Desjardins

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$21.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.25 and a 12-month high of C$21.28.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 24.76%.The firm had revenue of C$247.22 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.7321867 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cyndi Dianna Laval sold 9,400 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.63, for a total transaction of C$165,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 170,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,014,624.22. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

