NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on December 15th

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the bank on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

NBT Bancorp Price Performance

NBTB opened at $41.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $52.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $47.00 price target on NBT Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

