Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 12 month low of $145.12 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.