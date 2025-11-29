Scotia Capital Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc $CRH

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 4.4% during the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its position in CRH by 9.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CRH from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

CRH Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CRH stock opened at $119.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Crh Plc has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $121.99.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.