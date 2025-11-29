Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $127.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

