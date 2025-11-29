Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,944 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,997,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,479,356,000 after purchasing an additional 35,091 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 823,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,299,727,000 after buying an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 397,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,411,000 after buying an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,805.83 on Friday. Fair Isaac Corporation has a twelve month low of $1,300.00 and a twelve month high of $2,400.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,677.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,644.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,732.88, for a total transaction of $4,158,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $18,945,577.04. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 14,422 shares of company stock valued at $23,226,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,590.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,118.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.