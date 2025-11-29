Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5%

PNC stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.48 and a 200 day moving average of $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a twelve month low of $145.12 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $201,927.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,824.95. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

