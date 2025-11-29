Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,560 Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 166.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SBS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Research analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SBS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

