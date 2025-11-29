Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 184,172 Carnival Corporation $CCL

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 184,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 262,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival by 8.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Carnival in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $32.80.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upped their price target on Carnival from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

