Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Lifevantage Corporation (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st.
Lifevantage has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Lifevantage Stock Performance
LFVN opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.22. Lifevantage has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.
About Lifevantage
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.
