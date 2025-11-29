QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571,626 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $250,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 22,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after acquiring an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $167.79 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $82,567.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This trade represents a 71.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,998.46. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

