Rinkey Investments Takes $217,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 55.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter.

ITA opened at $204.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.83. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

