12,261,570 Shares in Prologis, Inc. $PLD Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,261,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,936,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 401,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,922,000 after purchasing an additional 310,333 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,875,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,205,000 after buying an additional 379,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $119.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Prologis stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $230,415. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

