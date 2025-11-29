SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP Holdings Trimmed by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPIP. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 122,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

SPIP stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

