Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,858,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 945,090 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $229,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,935,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,194,000 after acquiring an additional 226,253 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 33.5% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 5,795,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,772 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 4,686,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,611,000 after purchasing an additional 158,881 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.6% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,722,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,980,000 after purchasing an additional 426,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,219,000 after purchasing an additional 97,735 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares set a $35.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.52 and a beta of 1.14. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 256.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

