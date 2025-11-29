Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Insider Mark Goldsmith Sells 60,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) insider Mark Goldsmith sold 60,000 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $4,504,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 247,863 shares in the company, valued at $18,609,554.04. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.25. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RVMD. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Revolution Medicines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,625,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,020,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,787,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,821,000 after purchasing an additional 966,230 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 9,455,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,565,000 after purchasing an additional 90,385 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 6,223,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,628,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.