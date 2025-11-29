Schroder Investment Management Group Has $600.13 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 859,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71,296 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $600,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. This trade represents a 57.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of PH stock opened at $861.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $488.45 and a 12-month high of $869.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $783.98 and a 200-day moving average of $736.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

