Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,944,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 584,077 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $264,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, with a total value of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.81. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

