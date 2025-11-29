MakeMyTrip Limited $MMYT Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,628,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674,538 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.05% of MakeMyTrip worth $551,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.
MakeMyTrip Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of MMYT stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85.
MakeMyTrip Profile
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
