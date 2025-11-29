Rinkey Investments Invests $369,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

INDA stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

