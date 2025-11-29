Rinkey Investments Raises Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rinkey Investments raised its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $308.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $214.50 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Weiss Ratings upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

