Schroder Investment Management Group Has $904.65 Million Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,656,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,705 shares during the quarter. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C makes up 0.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $904,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 199.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C alerts:

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $96.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average is $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.19 and a beta of 0.46. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $75.26 and a 12 month high of $109.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Research analysts predict that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWONK

Insider Activity at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C news, Director Chase Carey sold 81,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,334,707.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,264.78. This trade represents a 46.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $89,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,456.20. This represents a 33.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 202,225 shares of company stock worth $20,643,122 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

(Free Report)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.