Rinkey Investments Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Rinkey Investments lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 511,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,163 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 67,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,648 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,649,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. FreeGulliver LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

SPAB opened at $26.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.61.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

