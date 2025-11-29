Rinkey Investments Sells 139,988 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Rinkey Investments decreased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,988 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 10.4% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rinkey Investments owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $34,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

