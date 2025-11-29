Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV Stock Position Increased by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,748 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rinkey Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 274,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 436,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

